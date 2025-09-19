Balmy temperatures to make way for first frost of autumn

The first frost of autumn will potentially bring a chill next week as temperatures plummet following what could be the final balmy days of the year.

London was set to bask in highs of up to 27C on Friday, but by Sunday forecasters expect temperatures to fall below 20C – with other areas of the UK recording lows of 10C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain which is in place from 9am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

(PA Graphics)

The warning covers parts of the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber, south-west Scotland and Wales.

Andrea Bishop, Met Office spokeswoman, said: “Although places in the South East of the UK could see temperatures in the mid-20s today, we’ll see a marked change in temperatures across the weekend, with conditions feeling much cooler for everyone by Sunday.

“It’s been quite mild for mid-September, courtesy of southwesterly winds from the Atlantic. But, a shift to northerly winds this weekend will bring colder conditions into next week.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office in some parts of the UK (Jacob King/PA)

“High pressure for the start of next week should also bring something more settled. But, along with drier conditions, cooler air is coming in from the north so it will turn cooler, certainly for the first part of next week, with the first frosts of autumn possible.”