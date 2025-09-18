Watchdog launches guidance to help tackle discrimination in uniformed services

Britain’s human rights watchdog has published new guidance to tackle what it described as “entrenched” discrimination and sexual harassment within the armed forces, police and other emergency services.

Launched by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Thursday, the guidance aims to help the armed forces, police, fire and rescue services improve their collection and analysis of workforce equality data, which the commission says is the first step in tackling cultures of harassment and discrimination.

Improving the data will help organisations’ managers and leaders better understand the make-up of their employees and drive culture change, including creating safer work environments and informing targeted anti-harassment policies as well as improving retention, recruitment and the employers’ reputations, the EHRC said.

The watchdog highlighted a 2023 report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services which found many police and fire services lacked an understanding of their equality data and of the diversity of their staff at all levels which it said meant the organisations were not clear on what action was needed to improve the diversity of their workforces.

Martyn Jones, acting Wales commissioner at the EHRC, said: “While the nature of the uniformed services means that their workplace cultures are unlike any other, their workforces should be just as safe, equal and fair.

“Yet racial and sexual harassment, discrimination and victimisation remain entrenched in the workforces of these important services.

“We know that an important step in tackling this is improving organisations’ equality data.

“Collecting and analysing good equality data is essential for services to build an accurate picture of their workforce, the needs of their staff and any issues they are facing. The more uniformed services know about a problem, the more effectively they can tackle it – using their insight to design tailored policies that prevent workplace harassment and discrimination.”

The launch of the EHRC guidance comes after the police watchdog announced nine people based at Charing Cross police station have been suspended by the Metropolitan Police as an investigation opened into allegations including excessive use of force and making discriminatory and misogynistic comments.

On Friday, police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its inquiry follows a mandatory conduct referral from the Met the previous day involving nine serving Met officers, a former Met officer and a serving designated detention officer.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said of the allegations: “The behaviour as reported is disgraceful and nine officers were suspended within 24 hours of the allegations being assessed and another two officers have been removed from frontline duties.

“Rapid steps to secure evidence and protect the public have also been taken.

“We asked the IOPC to look at this and welcome their decision to take on the investigation.”

Mr Twist continued: “The Met has been steadily regaining the trust of Londoners, but we are under no illusions about the continued challenge we face.

“We will be relentless, leaving no stone unturned, in removing people who have no place in the Met.”

Charing Cross police station has previously come under fire after a 2022 report by the IOPC revealed officers had exchanged highly offensive messages, including repeated jokes about rape, domestic violence and violent racism as well as homophobic language and derogatory terms for disabled people.

The EHRC guidance forms part of its wider work to prevent sexual harassment, race and sex-based discrimination, harassment and victimisation within the uniformed services.