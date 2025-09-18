UK recognition of Palestinian state ‘up to Israel’, says foreign minister

Britain’s move to recognise a Palestinian state rests with the Israeli government, a foreign minister has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Baroness Chapman of Darlington said if Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration did not want the UK to act “then it is clear what it needs to do”.

Reports have indicated Sir Keir Starmer will take the diplomatic step over the weekend after US President Donald Trump concludes his state visit to the UK, in a bid to avoid a public split on the issue.

The Prime Minister has previously said he plans to recognise Palestinian statehood ahead of the United Nations general assembly, if Israel does not take action to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has left civilians facing famine and disease.

Top-level meetings at the New York summit involving world leaders begin next week.

The White House is opposed to official recognition of Palestine, but other nations, including France, Australia and Canada, have said they plan to take the same step at the UN gathering.

It comes as Israel ramps up its military offensive in Gaza City in a bid to wipe out the militant group Hamas.

Tackling the Government at Westminster, Tory shadow foreign minister Lord Callanan said: “Nobody is surprised it has been reported that the Government are going to proceed with recognition of the state of Palestine, probably this weekend.

“Now whilst I accept it was not their intention, this decision has been warmly welcomed by Hamas and their supporters, who regularly wave their flags on the streets near this place.

“But could the minister tell the House why when they originally announced this dramatic change of policy, they imposed lots of impossible to meet conditions on the state of Israel, but not on Hamas, not even the release of the dozens of hostages still languishing in the dungeons of Gaza?”

Displaced Palestinians flee Gaza City carrying their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP photo)

Responding, Lady Chapman said: “If the government of Israel doesn’t wish the United Kingdom Government to do what it said it would do about six weeks ago, and we can all read a calendar and we know what’s happening next week, then it is clear what it needs to do. It is up to the government of Israel to make its decision.”

Earlier, the minister also again insisted rulings on genocide could only be made by the courts.

Her comments came after a team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council concluded that Israel had committed the atrocity in Gaza.

Lady Chapman added: “The Government’s long-standing position remains that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred should be made following a judgment by a competent national or international court.

“However, officials are carefully considering this report, and it will be taken into account in the regular assessments made by the Government of the compliance of international law by Israel in Gaza.

“We’ve been extremely clear what is happening in Gaza is appalling.

“We continue to call on Israel to change course immediately by halting its ground offensive and letting a surge of humanitarian aid in without delay.”

She told the Lords chamber: “By calling this genocide we do not save a single life, we do not feed a single child, we do not restore medical services to a single community.

“It really, really matters that the attribution of genocide is made by a competent court. That will remain this Government’s position.”

She later added: “Putting that to one side, I think it is absolutely right that we in this chamber, others in positions of leadership, or people in the community are able to say that what they see happening in Gaza is a thing of horror and shame that should stop immediately.”