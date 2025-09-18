Trump acknowledges disagreement with Starmer over Palestinian recognition

US President Donald Trump said he has “a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score” when asked about Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister plans to recognise Palestinian statehood ahead of the United Nations general assembly in New York this month, if Israel does not meet a series of conditions to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

British recognition of Palestine is all but guaranteed, as Israel has already said it is opposed to Sir Keir’s conditions – including agreeing to a ceasefire, a two-state solution to peace, and halting annexations in the West Bank.

America under Mr Trump remains staunchly opposed to the idea of recognising a Palestinian state, and has also refused to grant visas to Palestinian officials for the coming UN gathering.

Donald Trump said ‘I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score’ (Leon Neal/PA)

“I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements actually,” the US president told journalists at a press conference when asked about the British intention to recognise Palestine.

Mr Trump also insisted that “we have to have the hostages back immediately”.

He also accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of “putting the hostages up as bait” and described this as “pretty brutal”.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, confirmed the pair had discussed his intention to recognise Palestinian statehood as they met in private on Thursday.

Recognition needs to be seen as “part of that overall package which hopefully takes us from the appalling situation we’re in now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state”, Sir Keir added.

The Prime Minister plans to recognise Palestinian statehood over the weekend, according to the Times newspaper, once Mr Trump has concluded his state visit.

France, Canada and Japan are among the other nations who have said they plan to take the same step at the summit, or ahead of it.

A joint statement by leading Jewish organisations from Canada, Australia and the UK, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, has criticised their countries’ plans to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Groups from the three nations said they were “gravely concerned that our governments’ announced intentions to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN this month are seen by Hamas as a reward for its violence and rejectionism towards Israel”.