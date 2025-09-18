Tory MSP Douglas Ross to report allegation of assault by minister to police

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross has said he is speaking to parliamentary police after alleging he was assaulted by a Scottish Government minister.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Ross said he was “physically assaulted and verbally abused” by parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn when leaving the chamber the previous day.

Mr Ross is now calling for Mr Hepburn to be sacked and said he will be reporting the incident to police.

He said: “Last night when I met with the (Parliament’s) chief executive, I asked for the next steps and he rightly said we take time to look into this.

“He responded very quickly this morning that the next steps is for me to speak to the parliamentary police, which I’ve arranged to do this afternoon.”

Mr Ross claims he was “grabbed” and “held on to” during the incident.

He said: “The behaviour that I experienced from the minister is absolutely against what is in the ministerial code I can see no way he can continue in his role in Government. Particularly in a role which means he has to work with MSPs.”

The PA news agency understands from a Scottish Government source that it does not believe there was any physicality in the incident.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone told the chamber she expects all MSPs ‘to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously’ (PA)

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone addressed the allegations when Mr Ross raised them in the chamber on Thursday, saying: “This is a very serious allegation and it is important that it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“I expect all members to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously.”

Speaking afterwards, First Minister John Swinney, who was in Windsor on Wednesday for the state banquet held for US President Donald Trump, was asked about the allegation by journalists.

He said: “It’s the first I’ve heard about it. Obviously I was away yesterday so I don’t have any knowledge about it.”

However he said he would “consider these issues”.

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.