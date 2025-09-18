Tory MSP Douglas Ross accuses minister of assault and verbal abuse

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross has accused a Scottish Government minister of assaulting and verbally abusing him as he left the chamber in Holyrood.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross said he was “physically assaulted and verbally abused” by Jamie Hepburn the previous day.

He said: “First Minister, as I left the chamber yesterday I was physically assaulted and verbally abused by your minister for parliamentary business, Jamie Hepburn.

“I’m wondering if the First Minister will make a statement and take an opportunity to say he has a zero-tolerance approach to threatening and intimidating behaviour by his ministers.

“I have raised this yesterday afternoon with parliamentary officials. I notice the minister for parliamentary business is not in the chamber this afternoon, therefore will he be making a statement on this incident later today?”

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone told the chamber she expects all MSPs ‘to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously’ (PA)

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone addressed the allegations when Mr Ross raised them in the chamber, saying: “This is a very serious allegation and it is important that it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“I expect all members to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously.”

Speaking after FMQs, First Minister John Swinney, who was in Windsor on Wednesday for the state banquet held for US President Donald Trump, was asked about the allegation by journalists.

He said: “It’s the first I’ve heard about it. Obviously I was away yesterday so I don’t have any knowledge about it.”

However he said he would “consider these issues”.

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.