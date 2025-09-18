Speedboat killer back in prison after breaching licence conditions

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been sent back to prison more than a year after he was released from jail over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown on their first date.

The web designer was freed from his six-year prison sentence in January last year, but is now back behind bars for breaching his licence conditions.

The prison service does not comment on details of licence conditions breaches, but a spokesman said: “As this case shows, we do not hesitate to send offenders back to prison if they break the rules.”

Ms Brown died in December 2015 after she was thrown from the boat when it capsized on the River Thames after hitting a submerged tree trunk.

She and Shepherd had been drinking champagne before he took her on the ill-fated boat trip past the Palace of Westminster.

Graham Brown, the father of Charlotte Brown, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He was plucked from the Thames alive, but Ms Brown was found unconscious and unresponsive and died later in hospital.

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, then went on the run, and was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after an Old Bailey trial in 2018.

Reacting to his recall, Ms Brown’s dad, Graham Brown told The Sun: “He’s back where he belongs.

“He’s never shown remorse for his part in the death of my daughter.

“I think about her every day. The pain is never far away.

“I’ll never forgive him and still believe he poses a risk to females.”

Shepherd eventually handed himself in to police in Tbilisi, Georgia in 2019, and was brought back to the UK, where he was also handed a four-year-jail term for attacking a barman, to run at the same time as his six-year sentence.

He was convicted of wounding with intent for hitting former soldier David Beech with a vodka bottle after being asked to leave The White Hart Hotel in Newton Abbot, Devon, in March 2018.