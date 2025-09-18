Scotland becoming more intolerant amid immigration debate, warns Yousaf

Scotland is becoming more intolerant as “toxicity” around the immigration debate spreads north of the border, former first minister Humza Yousaf has said.

He told a new BBC documentary that politicians have not engaged enough with genuine concerns around immigration.

Research from the think tank Migration Policy Scotland, shared with the programme, suggested opinions on immigration are “cooling”.

Reform UK’s Richard Tice also said the public are “questioning what they’ve been told by politicians” on the issue.

The radio documentary, titled Scotland Wants You, examines whether Scotland is more open to migrants than other parts of the UK.

Mr Yousaf was first minister for just over a year until he stood down in May 2024.

The SNP politician was the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to serve in the country’s highest elected role.

He was a frequent critic of the then Conservative UK government’s immigration policy – branding the Rwanda deportation plan “morally repugnant”.

Speaking to the documentary, Mr Yousaf took issue with the phrase “we’re all Jock Tamson’s bairns” – the suggestion that everyone is welcome in Scotland.

He said: “The idea we’re all Jock Tamson’s Bairns is a very nice soundbite, and one that I’ve used on plenty of occasions in the past.

“We use these soundbites to perhaps mask the fact that people have genuine concerns about immigration – but I would suggest misplaced concerns.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I have to say, in recent months and over the past couple of years, it is a feeling that the toxicity of the debate around immigration and multiculturalism has managed to find its way up here.

“Scotland I’m afraid, of course, is becoming more intolerant – both in the public space and frankly I’ve seen some of that intolerance in the political space too.”

Protests against illegal immigration have taken place outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Scotland in recent weeks (PA)

Sarah Kyambi from Migration Policy Scotland has overseen research on Scottish attitudes for the past three years.She told the programme: “Scottish attitudes to immigration are cooling.

“More people want to see the level of immigration reduced than they did last year or the year before

“That cooling is from a point when we first started the survey – a point when the largest cohort in our survey wanted to see an increase in immigration.

“But now the level of support for immigration reduction are increasing.

“I think there is a narrative about where Scotland sits on immigration that I worry leads to a kind of complacency.

“The idea that there is an inherent greater positivity amongst the Scottish policy towards immigration is likely to be mistaken.”

Richard Tice said people are questioning the idea that immigration can make them better off (James Manning/PA)

The think tank holds regular surveys on the issue, and it heard from more than 2,300 people across all of Scotland in February last year.

In May, immigration entered the list of Scots’ top five concerns for the first time, according to the separate Understanding Scotland Economy Tracker from the Diffley Partnership and the David Hume Institute.

Reform’s Mr Tice said attitudes are hardening because people are not feeling better off.

He told the programme: “Scottish people are concerned by some of the impact of illegal immigration and too much legal immigration.

“People are questioning what they’ve been told by politicians.

“They’re saying: I think you’ve got this wrong.

“If politicians tell the good voters that immigration is going to make everyone better off – then people get worse off – people start to ask, quite rightly, serious questions.”

The documentary is presented by the BBC’s Nick Eardley and airs on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Sunday at 1.30pm.