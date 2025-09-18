Research reveals huge increase in unpaid carers over past decade

England’s social care system is at “breaking point”, with the number of unpaid carers increasing by 70% over the past two decades, according to a report.

Research for the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) found rising demand, shrinking supply, and a growing reliance on unpaid carers.

Analysis for the report, conducted by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), revealed the number of people providing 35 hours or more a week of care increased from 1.1 million in 2003/04 to 1.9 million in 2023/24.

New requests for support increased from 1.8 million in 2015/16 to 2.1 million in 2023/24, mainly from working age adults increasingly needing care, said the report.

There has been a 15% rise in people requesting some form of adult social care which has only been met with a 2.5% increase in those receiving it, according to the research.

The report says unpaid care – whether by parents, spouses or adult children, and most frequently women – is relied on too heavily to fill in the gaps of the “inadequate and expensive” adult social care system.

Abby Jitendra, author of the IPPR discussion paper and principal policy adviser at JRF, said: “Millions of us are carers or need care, and this number will surge in the future, but families are being left to navigate a neglected system – paying sky-high costs, sacrificing work to care, and too often going without the support they need.

“We need to build a care system that works like a public service: universal, affordable, reliable and fair. That means bold reform now – not another decade of drift.”

The report added that the Government’s commitment to set up a National Care Service must tackle the challenges of an ageing and changing population, a retention crisis in the care workforce, and the key issue of funding.

Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs at Carers UK, said: “Worryingly, we are seeing a growing number of people providing substantial care for disabled and older relatives from other datasets as well. In England and Wales.

“Census 2021 data shows a rise in the number of people providing 20-49 hours of care to 260,000 people (1.9% in 2021 compared with 1.5% in 2011), a slight rise in the proportion of people providing 50 or more hours to 152,000 people (2.8% in 2021 compared with 2.7% in 2011), and a deepening of the amount of care provided over time.

“This is significant because of the devastating impact that substantial unpaid care of over 20 hours per week can have on carers’ health, wellbeing and ability to juggle work and care. A growing number of carers are struggling with their own health due to the enormous pressures they are under.”

Karen Fuller, director of adult social care at Oxfordshire County Council said: “In Oxfordshire we have a vibrant care market. The amount of domiciliary care commissioned weekly for older people has increased by 14.9% year-on-year from 2023 to 2025.

“Nevertheless, we recognise that unpaid carers of all ages are essential to our communities and to the social care system. Our vision is that they are valued and supported to live their lives to the fullest.

“We are identifying and supporting carers to improve their health and wellbeing. This includes opportunities for respite, safeguarding carers at risk – particularly during times of change, enabling carers to pursue education and employment, and to enjoy a fulfilling life beyond their caring role.

“We are also ensuring that carers’ voices shape the services and support they receive.

“We are working together across health, social care, education and the voluntary sector to ensure carers are identified early, supported holistically, and never left to shoulder the burden alone.”