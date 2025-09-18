‘Outrageous’ to give Dublin dual control over Northern Ireland legacy – Robinson

The Labour Government has behaved “outrageously” by allowing Dublin to have “dual control” of dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said.

Mr Robinson insisted the Irish Government should not have an equal say in any new proposals to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The UK and Irish governments have previously said they have been close to an agreement on legacy and are expected to publish a framework on Friday.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Tanaiste Simon Harris are expected to set out a new framework for dealing with legacy (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish Government had launched an interstate legal case against the UK after the previous Conservative government passed its Legacy Act in 2023 despite widespread opposition.

The Act created a new legacy body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), to take over all outstanding Troubles cases.

The Act also contained an offer of conditional immunity to some suspects, but this was disapplied after legal action by bereaved families.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Robinson said the current Government’s handling of legacy had been “outrageous”.

He said: “This Labour Government campaigned on a policy and a manifesto of repeal and replace.

“They are not repealing and they are not replacing.

“What they are talking about is tinkering and strengthening the ICRIR.”

He added: “In allowing dual control of our legacy policy to the Irish Government, inviting them in to have dual control of our legacy policy is egregious.

“It takes no account whatsoever of their role during the Troubles, of how they supported and protected terrorists who fled to their jurisdiction, it takes no account of the fact they frustrated extradition and criminal justice and the opportunity of answers for victims in Northern Ireland.

“It takes no account of, to this day, their failure to engage properly and open up their books to the Omagh Inquiry in a way which would answer what they could have done to answer questions and potentially avert the atrocity of Omagh.

“It does nothing to remove the outrageous interstate case they have against the United Kingdom.”

Mr Robinson said Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn had “completely misstepped on legacy”.

He said: “I don’t think he has built up a rapport with victims in Northern Ireland, we hear continuously that while they have been listened to they have not been heard.

“They feel let down by Hilary Benn, they have expressed that over the last year and three months.

“That is how long they have been taking to tinker around the edges, to invite in the Irish Government.

“All of this is a complete aberration on the language of the (2015) Fresh Start agreement.

“The Irish Government do not have an equal say in how we, as a sovereign nation, deal with the legacy of our past – they do not.

“They should be consulted where appropriate and that is what the Fresh Start agreement says, but this goes far beyond.”

Mr Robinson noted that the two governments are to announce their new legacy framework while the UK Parliament is in recess.

He said: “They are doing it at a time that avoids scrutiny, they are doing it at a time whenever there is an active case going through the courts which touches on legacy; totally inappropriate.”

When Labour came to power Mr Benn said there would be a “reset of relations” with the devolved areas and the Irish Government.

Mr Robinson said: “It seems to be that if the only way you can have a reset of relationships is to give the Irish what they want, then there is a fundamental problem at the heart of that.

“There were complaints and criticisms as to how the Conservative government operated, how the Conservative government engaged with the Irish.

“At least they stood for principles and ideals that people in this province share.

“I am not sure what interests Labour are sharing.”