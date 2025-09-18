Minister admits using ‘choice words’ towards Douglas Ross, but not assault

A Scottish minister has admitted using “language I shouldn’t have” towards a fellow MSP, but not assaulting him.

Parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn was accused of assaulting and swearing at Tory MSP Douglas Ross when leaving the chamber on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Ross had spoken to a parliamentary motion around timetabling on Wednesday, concerning the scheduling of a summit on “out of control” seagulls.

The former Scottish Tory leader said he had been “physically assaulted and verbally abused” by the minister who had complained about his asking for “f****** statements”.

Mr Ross said he had reported it to parliamentary authorities and would speak to the police, while also calling for Mr Hepburn to be sacked.

A senior Scottish Government source told journalists the minister would not be dismissed, but refused to say Mr Ross was lying in his account of events.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Hepburn repeatedly said: “I will freely ‘fess up to things that I’ve done, but I won’t apologise for things I’ve not done.

“So yesterday, yeah, I put my hand on his shoulder and probably used some choice words I shouldn’t have – that’s it.”

He repeated forms of the same statement before denying there was any force in placing his hand on Mr Ross’s shoulder.

Asked why he lost his temper, Mr Hepburn said: “I think everyone knows the context. I was speaking to a business motion after we had just agreed landmark legislation to improve the experience for victims and witnesses yesterday.

“I think he spoke to the business motion in a way that he shouldn’t have, but I recognise I should have kept my cool and not used the words I shouldn’t have.”

Asked if he would apologise to the former Scottish Tory leader, Mr Hepburn said he would “freely speak to him” if Mr Ross wished, adding he found it “hard to believe” the Moray MSP said he was reluctant to enter the Holyrood chamber while the minister was there.

Asked about the issue being reported to the police, Mr Hepburn said: “Let’s wait and see what happens.”

Mr Ross claims he was “grabbed” and “held on to” during the incident.

He said: “The behaviour that I experienced from the minister is absolutely against what is in the Ministerial Code. I can see no way he can continue in his role in Government. Particularly in a role which means he has to work with MSPs.”

The former Scottish Tory leader said the argument occurred while he was leaving the chamber (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone addressed the allegations when Mr Ross raised them in the chamber on Thursday, saying: “This is a very serious allegation and it is important that it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“I expect all members to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously.”

Ms Johnstone later told journalists she would meet officials on Thursday afternoon.

First Minister John Swinney, who was in Windsor on Wednesday for the state banquet held for US President Donald Trump, was asked about the allegation by journalists on Thursday.

He said: “It’s the first I’ve heard about it. Obviously I was away yesterday so I don’t have any knowledge about it.”

He added that he would “consider these issues”.

The Scottish Parliament was contacted for comment.