Man who died in park double shooting is ‘suspect’ in incident, say police

Police have named a man who died with gunshot wounds after a double shooting in a London park as the “suspect” in the incident, as a woman who was also shot was discharged from hospital.

Officers and ambulance services responded to reports of gunshots in Clissold Park, Hackney, east London, at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said “the suspect”, a man in his 40s, was found injured at the scene and later died in hospital.

A woman in her 40s was found with a bullet wound to her torso and taken to hospital where her injuries were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing, the force added.

She has since been discharged, and she and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

The two were known to each other, according to the Met, with the force now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Ireland said: “We recognise the shock and distress this incident will have caused anyone present in Clissold Park yesterday evening, as well as the local community in and around Stoke Newington.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and their family, and we continue to support them as this investigation progresses.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and we are working at pace to establish the full circumstances.

“We are now able to share that the man and woman involved were known to each other.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We know there were several witnesses on the scene yesterday who are yet to come forward with information. We urge anyone who was at the scene and may be able to help us to reach out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6102/17SEP.

A firearm involved in the incident was recovered at the scene.