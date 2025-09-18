Man charged with murder of 80-year-old in Worthing

A man has been charged with murdering an 80-year-old in Worthing, Sussex Police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Westcourt Road in Worthing for a welfare check following a report at around 8.20pm on September 11.

Anthony Scarrott, known as Tony, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died three days later.

Arno Engels, 39, of no fixed address, has been remanded into custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday September 18.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Engels was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries, before being picked up again on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends.

“Through our initial enquiries, it has been established that the victim and suspect are known to one another and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“However, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 September, to come forward.

“There will be an ongoing police presence at the address, our enquiries continue.”