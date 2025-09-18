Louis’s conker collection found all over the house, says Kate

The Princess of Wales has revealed that Prince Louis has a passion for collecting conkers which she finds all over their home.

Kate’s comments came when she hosted a group of Squirrel Scouts with US first lady Melania Trump and helped the youngsters complete nature activities to earn Go Wild badges.

The two leading women crouched down to chat to the four and five-year-olds sitting around tables, and Mrs Trump took one girl in her lap, while the princess later walked hand-in-hand with another.

The princess and the first lady spent time with young Squirrel Scouts at Frogmore House (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate, joint president of the Scouts, chatted to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields about her seven-year-old son Louis in the gardens of Frogmore House, a former royal residence in Windsor Home Park, close to Windsor Castle.

She said: “We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!”

As Mr Fields smiled she added that her son even puts the conkers in his toy trucks and plays with them.

Kate speaking with five-year-old Squirrel Prue Pybus (Yui Mok/PA)

The event came after a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening for US President Donald Trump, making a second state visit to the UK.

The children, from Lewisham, south London, were served oat and cranberry biscuits from the royal kitchens made with honey from Kate’s beehives at her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

When she chatted to children making a bug hotel she told them: “I like bees, do you think bees will come into your hotel?”

Melania Trump joined the nature activities with the children (Yui Mok/PA)

She asked: “Where can they make their honey?” and a boy replied “down here”, pointing to the bottom of the cardboard hotel.

Mrs Trump also came bearing gifts, a jar of White House honey for each of the children who tucked into packed lunches organised by Kate that featured finger sandwiches, fruit and sticks of raw vegetables.

At one point during the event the princess and first lady laughed as they joined the children in a game called “parachute” with everyone holding the edge of a large round parachute-like cloth and trying to bounce balls into a hole in the middle.

Kate and Melania joined the children in playing a game of ‘parachute’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Both women were dressed smart casual for the outdoor event with Mrs Trump changing from a stylish skirt and matching top, after the formal farewell from the King and Queen, into more practical trousers and jacket.

Kate wore a jacket, Ralph Lauren skirt and a scarf from Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk she visited last week.

Before leaving they awarded Go Wild badges to the youngsters and received special badges in return, and then helped hand out the lunch boxes.

Mrs Trump later travelled to join the US president at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Chequers.

The chief scout said after the visit: “It’s an absolutely incredible opportunity just to showcase what we do in the UK scout movement, right here where it started, to the world.”

He said about Kate: “She’s an absolute hero at creating that space where these young people here can feel comfortable and they can talk about different ideas and they can talk about what they’re doing and what’s fun.”