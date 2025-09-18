Further arrest over damage at Donald Trump’s golf course in Ayrshire

Police have made a further arrest in connection with damage at Donald Trump’s golf course in Ayrshire which took place in March.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre Trump Turnberry resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The incident was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday, March 8.

A number of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. As of the end of April, seven people had appeared in court.

On Thursday Police Scotland announced that a 24-year-old man had been arrested and charged over “malicious mischief” – an offence involving damaging property.

The 24-year-old was arrested in London and is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

The announcement of the latest arrest comes as the US president’s state visit to the UK comes to an end.