Four men bailed over projection of Trump and Epstein images on to Windsor Castle

Four men who were arrested after images of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein were projected on to Windsor Castle have been bailed, police said.

A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications on Tuesday night after the stunt at the Berkshire royal residence, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

They were released on conditional bail on Wednesday night until December 12 while inquiries continue, according to the force.

“Those arrested are being investigated for a number of possible offences including malicious communications and public nuisance,” a spokesperson for TVP said.

The nine-minute film created by British political campaign group Led By Donkeys went over the history of the US president’s links to Epstein, including the recent release by US legislators of documents said to include a letter from Mr Trump to the paedophile financier to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The film was projected from a hotel room with a direct view over the castle as an act of “peaceful protest”, a spokesperson for the campaign group said on Wednesday.

“My colleagues were arrested for malicious communications, which seems ridiculous, because we’ve done 25 or 30 projections before, no-one’s ever been arrested,” the spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“So suddenly, because it’s Trump, you get this reaction, which is surprising, disappointing and very heavy-handed from police.

“I think they’ve been arrested for embarrassing Donald Trump.”

The King and Queen welcomed the US president and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Mr Trump paid tribute to America’s relationship with the UK during a banquet staged in his honour, saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.

There were no public-facing elements during Mr Trump’s engagements, with security paramount for the 47th US president – who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year – in the wake of the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

In central London thousands marched in protest against the US leader’s historic second state visit.

Some held banners which read “No to the racism, no to Trump”, while others carried smaller versions of the Trump baby blimp, a 20ft iteration which became a symbol of demonstration during the president’s first UK state visit in 2019.