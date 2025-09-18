First migrant return to France ‘shows we will seek to remove you’, says Mahmood

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the first return of a migrant to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” scheme shows people crossing the English Channel that “if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you”.

A man who arrived in the UK by small boat in August was put on a flight to France on Thursday morning, the Home Office said.

It added that further flights are scheduled to take place this week and next week.

Ms Mahmood said: “This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you.

“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts.

“The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal and managed routes – not dangerous crossings.”

The move came as the Government faced fresh pressure over the migrant returns agreement, amid reports of flights for removals being cancelled earlier this week.