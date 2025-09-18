First migrant return to France ‘shows we will seek to remove you’, says Mahmood
The Home Office said further flights are scheduled to take place this week and next week.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the first return of a migrant to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” scheme shows people crossing the English Channel that “if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you”.
A man who arrived in the UK by small boat in August was put on a flight to France on Thursday morning, the Home Office said.
It added that further flights are scheduled to take place this week and next week.
Ms Mahmood said: “This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you.
“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts.
“The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal and managed routes – not dangerous crossings.”
The move came as the Government faced fresh pressure over the migrant returns agreement, amid reports of flights for removals being cancelled earlier this week.