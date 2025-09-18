‘Far too few’ disadvantaged maths early high-achievers fulfil potential – study

Only a small percentage of high achievers in maths at primary school from disadvantaged backgrounds go on to fulfil their potential, a study has found.

The study by University College London (UCL) researchers found just 9% of initial high-achievers in maths from disadvantaged backgrounds go on to achieve at least a B in A-level maths, compared with 20% of high-achievers from all backgrounds.

As a result, researchers have suggested the Government consider making maths compulsory up to age 18.

Only 3% of these disadvantaged initial high-achievers go on to study a maths-focused degree, compared with 7% for all maths early high-achievers.

The findings are particularly pronounced for white boys from disadvantaged backgrounds. For example, the study found disadvantaged boys with a strong GCSE in maths are around 16 percentage points less likely to study maths at A-level than their black and Asian peers.

Study lead author Professor John Jerrim said: “Our evidence shows England is losing out on far too much of homegrown mathematical talent.

“Many children from disadvantaged backgrounds show clear ability at age 11, yet far too few keep developing those skills.”

At A-level, Asian and black children from disadvantaged backgrounds “consistently achieve higher A-level mathematics grades than their equally able white peers”, the study found.

The gender gap in A-level maths attainments is much smaller for disadvantaged children from black and Asian backgrounds than for children from white backgrounds.

However, if they get as far as obtaining at least a B A-level in maths, white disadvantaged boys are then among the most likely to pursue a maths-focused degree, the study found.

The research found just 9% of initial high-achievers in maths from disadvantaged backgrounds go on to achieve at least a B in A-level maths (Alamy/PA)

Study co-author Dr Palma Carvajal said: “It is clear that the status quo does not support budding mathematicians from disadvantaged backgrounds to meet their potential. Even when high-achieving pupils do meet the qualifications needed to study A-level maths, they are less likely to do so than their more advantaged peers.”

Researchers used data from the National Pupil Database and the Higher Education Statistics Authority to track the outcomes of more than 30,000 pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds who were in the top quartile for maths attainment in their primary school Sats.

Among those who do well in maths at primary school from all backgrounds, 82% go on to achieve a grade 5 or above in GCSE maths and 35% go on to continue studying maths at A-level. For disadvantaged children who achieve similarly at primary, 61% achieve a grade 5 or above and only 26% go on to maths A-level.

Professor Jerrim said: “Introducing compulsory maths to age 18 could help plug one of the leakiest parts of the ‘mathematics pipeline’.”

The Government launched a review of curriculum and assessment in schools and colleges last year. The final report is expected to be published this autumn.

When this year’s A-level results were released, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the “lack of progress for children from white working-class backgrounds is particularly concerning”.

An inquiry has also been launched by academy trust Star Academies investigating the educational outcomes of white, working-class children.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Across attendance, attainment and life chances, white-working class children do exceptionally poorly compared to their peers. That is why we’re putting a laser focus on schools where performance is weakest with our new school improvement teams.

“Our Maths Hubs programme is also driving up standards in maths education, with initiatives like the Years 5-8 continuity programme supporting pupils to make a stronger transition from primary to secondary school.”