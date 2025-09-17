Whisky deal will ‘absolutely not’ be derailed by Downing Street chaos – Kendall

A deal on whisky tariffs with the US will “absolutely not” be derailed by the ongoing chaos in Downing Street, a senior UK minister has said.

The Scottish Government is pushing for the sector to be exempted from tariffs levied by the Trump administration, with First Minister John Swinney flying to Washington DC to meet with the US president last week in the hopes of securing the deal.

But the First Minister said on Tuesday he was concerned the ongoing issues facing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – including the resignation of his deputy prime minister and the sacking of US ambassador Peter Mandelson over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – could sink the deal.

The First Minister has met the US president twice in recent months (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the assertion was shot down by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall on Wednesday, who told BBC Radio Scotland it would “absolutely not” have an impact.

“Keir, myself, the Business Secretary and our Scottish Secretary have put this front-and-centre,” she said.

“Why? Because people’s jobs and livelihoods depend on it.

“We’re in a better position than almost any country in the world because of Keir’s leadership, but also because of the brilliance of these sectors.”

Asked when a deal should be expected, the Technology Secretary said: “As soon as we possibly can, we will deliver that deal.”

Mr Trump has arrived in he UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

John Swinney has made a mission of securing a deal for the Scotch whisky industry with Mr Trump in recent months, meeting with him at his golf club in Aberdeenshire during the summer and securing a 50-minute audience in the Oval Office last week.

The First Minister will also attend the banquet as part of the State Visit at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, though it is believed are no plans to meet Mr Trump during his time in the UK.

The tariffs currently cost the sector around £4 million per week.

Speaking on the same programme on Tuesday, the First Minister said there was a “very real risk” of the deal being derailed by issues facing the UK Government.

“The UK Government is completely distracted. It’s been distracted for weeks and it’s been distracted by its own internal failings, mistakes and errors,” he said.

“The people of Scotland who voted for this Labour Government last summer voted for them to deliver better outcomes for the people of Scotland, and what they’re delivering just now is chaos, and they are distracted from the purpose of improving the lives of the people in our country.”