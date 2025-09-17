Two charged with murder after man found with fatal injuries in Lisburn

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Co Antrim.

Barry Furfey, 42, died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, police said.

Barry Furfey died after being found seriously injured at an address in Lisburn (PSNI/PA)

Detective Inspector Jill Angus earlier issued an appeal for information.

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org