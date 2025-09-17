Trump’s state visit begins as royals turn on the charm with Windsor welcome

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the UK as the US president’s historic second state visit got under way.

The American leader and First Lady were treated to a personal, family-centred greeting outside Victoria House, a little-known property nestled in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps who arrived in Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president.

King Charles and US President Donald Trump during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The princess gave Mr Trump a broad smile as they shook hands at Windsor Castle.

The Trumps and the Waleses walked side by side following their arrival – with William and Mr Trump chatting in the middle of the group, while the US president held his wife Melania’s hand.

William was heard to say, “This is my father” to Mr Trump as they approached the King, as Charles gestured with a small wave of his hand.

Mr Trump shook hands with the King and the pair chatted enthusiastically together, with the president also placing his hand on Charles’s arm as they shook hands.

The state-of-the-art presidential helicopter, fitted with missile defence and radar jamming systems, landed on the lawn of the vast Walled Garden in the Berkshire grounds at 12.14pm on Wednesday.

The King had arrived with the Queen in the state Bentley at 12.02pm before heading inside Victoria House, where Charles could be seen standing just inside a door and watching the helicopter land.

The timings were slightly behind schedule with Mr Trump stepping out of the helicopter at 12.16pm, behind the planned time of 11.55am.

The prince and princess escorted the president and his wife the short walking distance to meet the King and Queen in front of the gable-ended Victoria House.

The unique setting, never used before at an incoming state visit in modern times, is just one of a number of flourishes being added to impress the controversial billionaire-turned politician, who sees the King as his “friend”.

Camilla rallied to attend the first engagement of the key diplomatic royal duty after pulling out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday due to acute sinusitis.

The Queen wore a vibrant sapphire blue dress, a matching coat by Fiona Clare and hat by Philip Treacy and a sapphire and diamond brooch.

Pomp and pageantry was out in full force with the scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump unprecedented.

The Prince and Princess of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lining the carriage procession route through the private Windsor estate to the castle were 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

The Trumps joined the King and Queen and the prince and princess for the scenic carriage ride through the green parkland to the castle, accompanied by a colourful Sovereign’s Escort of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Some 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military were involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.

Charles and Mr Trump could be seen engaged in conversation as the carriage procession set off, while Camilla and Mrs Trump could also be seen deep in discussion in the following carriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales followed in the coach behind, and as the carriages proceeded along the route, the American and British national anthems were played.

The formal ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle features the largest ever Guard of Honour for this occasion.

King Charles receives US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

As the King shook hands with Mr Trump at Victoria House, royal gun salutes were simultaneously fired from six First World War era guns on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and also more than 20 miles away at the Tower of London.

There are no public-facing elements during Mr Trump’s engagements, with security paramount for the 47th US president – who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year – in the wake of the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

Thousands are expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay, with a march through central London, followed by a rally in Parliament Square at 5pm.

Mr Trump has previously hinted at possible tariff relief for UK steel ahead of talks with Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.

Other elements of the royal-focused first day include a visit to the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II in St George’s Chapel, lunch with the royal family, a special Beating Retreat ceremony with a flypast of UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows, and in the evening – to top off the royal celebrations – a lavish state banquet.

The Trumps will stay overnight in the 1,000-year-old castle as guests of the King and Queen.