Trump welcomed with military pomp and pageantry as second state visit begins

Donald Trump was treated to an unprecedented display of military pomp and pageantry as his historic second state visit began with a spectacular ceremonial welcome.

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump also received a personal, family-centred greeting from the King and his immediate family – with Mr Trump in turn complimenting the Princess of Wales.

Around 1,500 troops in total are involved in the ceremonial events throughout the day – almost double those on duty for the recent state visit of France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

The day featured a carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle accompanied by a sovereign’s escort of 80 mounted soldiers – similar to scenes from Trooping the Colour – and a 120-strong guard of honour, the largest staged for a state visit in living memory.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Trump appeared at ease and respectful of his hosts and is unlikely to be the first American impressed by the history, splendour and atmosphere of Windsor Castle, continuously occupied for almost 1,000 years.

William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps who arrived in the Marine One helicopter at Victoria House, a little-known property nestled in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

King Charles and US President Donald Trump review the guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Mr Trump first shook hands with the prince and when the princess did the same she gave him a broad smile as the US leader appeared to tell her: “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful.”

Waiting nearby was the King and Queen and after they exchanged greetings with their guests, Charles and Mr Trump appeared to be engaged in deep discussion which carried on as they settled into their places in the Scottish State Coach and set off in the carriage procession.

In the castle’s quadrangle, which has staged welcomes for leaders from across the globe, the president inspected a Guard of Honour and following protocol strode in front of the King, accompanied by the captain of the guard Lieutenant Colonel Storm Green, with Charles a few steps behind.

First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla review the guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

The US leader stopped to speak to some of the guardsmen on parade from three of the British Army’s most prestigious regiments – Coldstream, Scots and Grenadier Guards – and was overheard thanking the soldiers stood to attention.

Mr Trump even shared a joke with one of the servicemen with Charles sharing the amusing moment as a few spots of rain fell.

There are no public-facing elements during Mr Trump’s engagements, with security paramount for the 47th US president – who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year – in the wake of the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

Stop Trump Coalition campaigners take part in a protest march from Portland Place to Parliament Square in London (Lucy North/PA)

A sniper was photographed on one of Windsor Castle’s towers with sight down part of the almost two kilometre route the carriage procession followed.

In central London, hundreds of protesters gathered in Portland Place, near the BBC’s Broadcasting House, to protest against the US leader’s second state visit.

Some protesters held banners which read: “No to the racism, no to Trump,” while others carried smaller versions of the Trump baby blimp, a 20ft iteration became a symbol of demonstration during the president’s first UK state visit in 2019.