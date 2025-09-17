Trump pays tribute to America’s special relationship with the UK

President Donald Trump paid a heartfelt tribute to America’s relationship with the UK saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.

The US leader also heaped praise on the King describing his as a “very, very special man”, listing a catalogue of his passions from the environment to architecture during a banquet staged in his honour to mark Mr Trump’s second historic state visit.

He singled out Charles’s “really amazing” son and heir the Prince of Wales for a mention and the “beautiful” Princess of Wales sitting next to the president.

Mr Trump told the guests, who included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, gathered in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall: “Seen from American eyes the word special does not begin to do it justice.”

He went on to say: “We’re joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny.

“We’re like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together.

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal.”

A series of welcomes, poignant moments and spectacular ceremonial displays were held for the president and First Lady Melania Trump during the opening day of the state visit as the royal family used its “soft diplomacy” to strengthen the UK’s ties with one of its most enduring allies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales before the state banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps first when they arrived at Windsor Castle by helicopter.

And around 1,500 troops in total were involved in ceremonial military events throughout the day – almost double those on duty for the recent state visit of France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

The US leader had an affinity with Queen Elizabeth II, who hosted his first state visit, and during the afternoon he laid a wreath at her tomb in the castle’s St George’s Chapel joined by the First Lady.

In his speech Mr Trump described his second state visit to the UK as a “singular privilege” adding later “but this is truly one of the highest honours of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country”.

The president’s words were echoed by Charles who spoke of the “enduring bond between our two great nations” that has been “long called ‘special'” and went on to describe how it grew from two sworn enemies fighting against each other in the American Revolutionary War.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos, the Princess of Wales, Donald Trump, the King and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the state banquet (Phil Noble/PA)

“Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined.

“The ocean may still divide us, but in so many ways we are now the closest of kin.”

Charles delivered the first address of the evening and praised president’s “… own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace”.

Since being elected to office Mr Trump has sought to be known as a peacemaker and made no secret of the fact that he covets a Nobel prize.

Charles highlighted his long-held concerns about the environment as he spoke beside the president who in the past has branded climate change a “Chinese hoax” and announced his decision to withdraw America from the Paris climate agreement at the start of his first term in 2017.

President Donald Trump and Charles both gave banquet speeches (Yui Mok/PA)

The King said: “Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren and those who come after them, can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.”

The president’s love of golf is well known, with the US leader opening a new golf course in Aberdeenshire in July, and among the banquet guests was his golf buddy and six-times former major champion golfer Sir Nick Faldo.

Charles joked: “Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses.”

There were no public-facing elements during Mr Trump’s engagements, with security paramount for the 47th US president – who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year – in the wake of the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

In central London thousands marched in protest against the US leader’s second state visit.

Some protesters held banners which read: “No to the racism, no to Trump”, while others carried smaller versions of the Trump baby blimp, a 20ft iteration which became a symbol of demonstration during the president’s first UK state visit in 2019.