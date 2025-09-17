Trump pays tribute to America’s relationship with the UK

President Donald Trump paid a heartfelt tribute to America’s relationship with the UK saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.

The US leader also heaped praise on the King describing his as a “very, very special man”, listing a catalogue of his passions from the environment to architecture during a banquet staged in his honour to mark Mr Trump’s second historic state visit.

He singled out Charles’s son and heir the Prince of Wales for a mention and the “beautiful” Princess of Wales sitting next to the president.

Mr Trump told the guests: “Seen from American eyes the word special does not begin to do it justice.”

He went on to say: “We’re joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny.

“We’re like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together.

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal.

“It’s irreplaceable and unbreakable and we are, as a country, as you know, doing unbelievably well.

“We had a very sick country one year ago, and today, I believe we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.

“In fact, nobody’s even questioning it, but we owe so much of that to you and the footing that you gave us when we started.”