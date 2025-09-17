Trump calls Kate ‘so radiant and so healthy’ as she glitters in gold at banquet

The Princess of Wales was hailed as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful” by Donald Trump as she glittered in gold at the state banquet.

Kate wore a couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley, with a striking full-length, champagne gold hand-embroidered Chantilly lace evening coat featuring a regal-looking high collar over a silk crepe gown.

Mr Trump made a point of referencing the princess, who announced at the start of the year that she was in remission from cancer, in his banquet speech, describing her as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful”.

Kate smiles as she listens to Donald Trump’s speech in St George’s Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

The princess was sat next to the American leader at the banquet table and was seen smiling up at him as he delivered his speech.

Her delicate coat featured hand-embroidered roses with couched gold cording, accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms, demonstrating her commitment to supporting British craftsmanship and creativity.

Her earrings belonged to the late Queen and the princess opted for her go-to tiara the Lover’s Knot Tiara and wore her hair down and styled in waves.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump appeared to tell future queen, Kate, “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful” as she greeted him and the First Lady at Victoria House with the Prince of Wales at the start of the historic state visit.

Kate at the banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate was also wearing the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and GCVO Star and Sash.

First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, opted for a fitted, more daring off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved vivid yellow gown, with contrasting wide pink buckled belt.

The Queen was wearing a royal blue silk marocain embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, and the King’s Family Order.

William was in white tie and a Windsor tail coat, and the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George.

Charles and Camilla with Donald and Melania Trump at the state banquet (Phil Noble/PA)

He was also wearing his miniature medals – Order of the Bath and the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medal – as well as Chest Orders of the Order of the Garter and Order of the Thistle and the Neck Order of the Order of the Bath.