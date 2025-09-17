Trump appears to tell Kate ‘you’re so beautiful’ during royal greeting

US President Donald Trump appeared to tell the Princess of Wales she is “so beautiful” as he was given a family-centred royal welcome to Windsor Castle.

Kate, alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, waited outside Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president, to begin the royal charm offensive shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Mr Trump was first greeted by William with a handshake, and the president, who was affectionately patting the prince’s right arm, appeared to say: “Hello, my friend. How are you?”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Kate, ​dressed in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, a matching hat by Jane Taylor and wearing a feather brooch, was next to welcome the president.

Mr Trump moved on to shake the princess’s hand, and she gave him a broad smile as he appeared to tell her: “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful.”

The First Lady, wearing a wide-brimmed purple hat which obscured her eyes, was also welcomed by the Waleses, in what was a personal greeting to the American couple.

The two couples then walked side by side – with William and Mr Trump chatting in the middle of the group, and the US president holding his wife, Melania’s hand.

The Trumps and the Waleses then approached the King, who gestured towards the president with a small wave of his hand.

William told Mr Trump, “This is my father”, before the president shook Charles’s hand and placed his hand on his arm.

At one point, the King could be seen flattening down his hair and chuckling as the downdraft from Marine One sent gusts of wind in his direction.

The King and the President shared a deep discussion (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped back as the King and Queen greeted and spoke to their American guests.

William and Kate stood side by side, smiling and talking to one another, before Kate moved forward to chat, while gesturing enthusiastically with her hands, to Melania and Camilla.

Charles and Mr Trump appeared to be engaged in deep discussion following their initial greeting, which carried on as they settled into their places in the Scottish State Coach and set off in the carriage procession.

The Queen, wearing a vibrant sapphire blue dress, a matching coat by Fiona Clare and a hat by Philip Treacy and a sapphire and diamond brooch, sat alongside the First Lady in the following carriage.

The pair could also be seen deep in discussion as they made their way to the largest ever guard of honour for such an occasion at the Windsor Castle quadrangle.

Mr Trump and the King’s friendly conversation appeared to continue into the inspection of the guard of honour, as he shared a joke with one of the servicemen.

Charles seemed to share the amusing moment as a few spots of rain fell.