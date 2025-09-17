Thousands take to streets in protest against Trump’s second state visit

Thousands of people took to the streets of London to protest against Donald Trump’s second state visit.

There was a heavy police presence from Regent Street to Parliament Square as protesters marched through the capital on Wednesday afternoon, with people from as many as 50 campaign groups taking part.

The Metropolitan Police said up to 5,000 people were at a rally in Parliament Square, where speakers including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and leader of the Green party Zack Polanski spoke out against Mr Trump’s visit.

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green party, described the pomp of Mr Trump’s visit as ‘absolutely outrageous’ (James Manning/PA)

Mr Polanski told the PA news agency the pomp and ceremony of the US president’s state visit was “absolutely outrageous”.

He said: “Of course, we should have a relationship with the American president who’s democratically elected, but to give him a state visit, millions of pounds spent on security, a red carpet, the pomp and ceremony of everything that’s happening – that’s absolutely outrageous.

“We had racist marches on our streets this Saturday. And, actually, that’s a moment that Keir Starmer should be in front and centre outside Downing Street, essentially bringing the country together.

“What we’re seeing is this rolling out the red carpet for a man who absolutely does not represent British values.”

The peaceful rally, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, followed a smaller protest in Windsor on Tuesday night.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said ‘well done’ to activists who projected an image of Mr Trump and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle (Led by Donkeys/PA)

While Mr Trump and his wife Melania were welcomed with military pomp and pageantry inside the walls of Windsor Castle on Wednesday, with no public facing element there was little presence of supporters or campaigners against Mr Trump in the Berkshire town.

However, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Wednesday afternoon it had arrested two people over public order incidents linked to the visit.

At the central London rally, Mr Corbyn congratulated activists who projected an image of Mr Trump and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

TVP said on Tuesday evening it had arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Mr Trump’s visit continues on Thursday when, after spending the night at Windsor Castle, he and his wife are set to meet the Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria at Chequers.