Police investigation launched after swan believed to have been strangled

Police are investigating the death of a swan which is believed to have been strangled.

A member of the public discovered the swan’s body at the Balancing Ponds in Saintbridge, Gloucester, on September 13.

The bird’s body has since been passed to Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), for disposal.

Gloucestershire Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Pc Jonathan Parker, a rural, wildlife and heritage crime officer at the force, said: “Following an initial examination of the swan, we now think that it has been strangled, which is utterly appalling.

“All wild birds are protected by law and we are also looking into whether the swan has been killed with unnecessary cruelty, which would also be an offence.

“I would urge anyone with any information about the death of this magnificent bird to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online, quoting incident number 250 of September 16.