Not taking their dog on holiday worries nearly half of owners – survey

Almost three out of 10 (29%) dog owners choose holiday destinations based on how dog-friendly they are, a new survey suggests.

Some 46% of respondents to the poll said they get anxious when they leave their dog behind while on holiday.

This is because of worries over issues such as their pet’s eating habits and whether the animal will feel abandoned or stressed.

The survey, commissioned by accommodation website Booking.com, indicated that 38% of UK dog owners are prepared to spend more than £1,000 on a long weekend abroad if they can take their pet with them.

Two out of three respondents called for dogs of any size to be allowed in plane cabins, with the same proportion willing to pay full price for an additional ticket.

Ryan Pearson, UK regional manager at Booking.com, said: “For many, a holiday simply isn’t complete without their dog.

“Whether it’s influencing the destination, the accommodation or even the amount people are willing to pay, pets are a key part of the decision-making process.”

The international survey of 6,000 dog owners, including 2,000 from the UK, was conducted by research company Opinium.