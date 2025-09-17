Man in hospital after protesters hit by vehicle outside nuclear site

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an off-road vehicle collided with a group of workers protesting outside a nuclear site.

Four males from the local area aged between 16 and 52 have been arrested after the incident at Sellafield, Cumbria Constabulary said.

A Polaris Ranger collided with two people near one of the site’s gates shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning.

One of them, a man aged 55, was taken to West Cumberland Hospital with serious injuries.

The other man, aged 39, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not serious.

Construction workers were reportedly taking part in a strike outside the site at the time in a dispute over pay.

Police said the overall incident involved two vehicles, the other being an Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck.

The four men arrested are in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the force said.

“Officers are aware the incident has caused concern in the community and are liaising with the organisers of the industrial action at this location to offer reassurance,” a statement said.

“There is no wider threat to the public.”

A spokesperson for Unite, which organised the picket, condemned the incident.

North West regional secretary Ritchie James said: “The incident is both shocking and horrifying to all those who witnessed it.

“Unite is aware that four individuals have been arrested.

“Strike action will continue for the rest of the week as planned.”