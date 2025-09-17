Man denies being getaway driver for stolen Banksy after helping friend into van

A man accused of helping steal a £270,000 Banksy print has denied being a getaway driver after jurors were shown CCTV of him helping his friend into a van with the artwork.

James Love, 54, of North Stifford, is on trial for burglary after a limited edition Girl With Balloon print was taken from the Grove Gallery in central London on September 8 last year.

Larry Fraser, 48, admitted smashing the gallery’s glass door and stealing the picture in just over 30 seconds.

Jurors at Kingston Crown Court were shown footage on Wednesday of Love’s van pulling up near the gallery shortly after the break-in.

The video showed Fraser approaching carrying the Banksy before Love helped him into the vehicle.

Love told jurors this was the first time he realised what Fraser had done.

“As he walked in front of me I thought, ‘what the f*** has he got there?’” he said.

“He said, ‘sorry bro, I had to do it, I owe money.’”

When it was suggested in court that he had acted as Fraser’s getaway driver, Love replied: “No.”

“I don’t know, I wasn’t thinking right – all I was thinking about was family, I’m going to get in trouble, cameras, I wasn’t thinking,” he said.

“When we drove off I started shouting, abusing Fraser. He said he needs it, he owes a large drug debt.

“I said, ‘you’ve used me, you’ve f***** me’.”

Gallery manager Lindor Mehmetaj stands with a Banksy artwork, Girl With Balloon, at the Grove Gallery in London after it was stolen then recovered (James Manning/PA)

Love said he was furious but later left the picture at a block of flats in the Isle of Dogs.

“I decided to put the picture there so Fraser couldn’t get his hands on it and hopefully get it back to where it belongs,” he said.

Police eventually found the artwork according to a map and instructions given to them by Love at his first court appearance.

Love, a builder, told jurors he had known Fraser for around 20 years and would occasionally hire him for labouring jobs.

He said Fraser would do “dirty work” for him such as “ripping up carpets and taking up floorboards”.

During cross-examination Philip Stott, prosecuting, said: “You persuaded him to do another kind of job – stealing a Banksy for you.

“A different kind of dirty work.”

The jury was also shown bank records of small sums Love had sent Fraser over time, often around £20.

The largest transfer was £200 on the day of the burglary, which Love insisted was a mistake.

“It should have been £20 and I put an extra zero on it,” he said.

“I was in panic mode, my eyes were bad – I’ve had eye tests since then and now I wear glasses for this very reason.”

Prosecutors allege Love, said to own a large number of love-heart based pictures, drove to the Fitzrovia-based gallery on the morning of the burglary, was in regular contact with Fraser that day and helped stash the print after it was stolen.

Love told the court he was “not particularly” a fan Banksy and said he knew little about the street artist’s work.

Asked if he burgled the gallery to add a picture “with a heart on it” to his own collection, Love replied: “No.”

The trial continues.