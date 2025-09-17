Man arrested for allegedly calling for Starmer to be assassinated at rally

A man allegedly captured on video at the Unite the Kingdom rally calling for Sir Keir Starmer to be assassinated has been arrested by police.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s rally on Saturday in central London, and about 5,000 were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

In a video filmed at the rally which was shared widely online, a man appears to say “Keir Starmer needs to be assassinated” and “someone needs to shoot Keir Starmer”.

The Metropolitan Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications on Sunday.

The force said out of the 24 people arrested at the protests on Saturday, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally and “one was believed to be involved in the counter-protest”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested in relation to a video referencing Sir Keir Starmer which was filmed during the Unite the Kingdom protest on Saturday, September 13 in central London.

“On Sunday, September 14 police arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communications.

“He was taken into custody and later released on bail pending further inquiries.”

Speaking at the London Policing Board on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said while thousands had protested peacefully, a minority were set on violence.

Police expect to arrest about 50 more people after violent disorder broke out on Saturday, with the majority of incidents linked to the Unite the Kingdom event.

The force has already charged eight people with various offences including assault and public order crimes.