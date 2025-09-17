King urges Trump to protect the environment in state banquet speech

The King has emphasised the importance of protecting the environment in a speech at the lavish state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump.

Charles said the legacy of both nations over the “next 250 years and beyond” is to ensure future generations can experience “natural treasures”.

He has long been an advocate for investing in nature, particularly when he was the Prince of Wales.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has a very different attitude to environmental issues.

He declared an energy emergency on his first day back in the White House, promising to “drill, baby, drill” and eliminate what he called Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

Speaking at the start of the banquet, the King said: “In striving for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us.

“We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.

“Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren and those who come after them can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.”

Mr Trump nodded along as Charles spoke.