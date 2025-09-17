Irish police find remains of child in search for missing boy

Irish police believe they have uncovered the skeletal remains of a child who had been missing for years following a search in the Donabate area of Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years but would have been seven years old if he was alive today.

It comes after concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on Friday, August 29.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police service, began carrying out an extensive search of an area of open ground in Donabate from Monday, September 1.

That search resulted in the discovery of human skeletal remains on Wednesday, which gardai believe belong to Daniel but formal identification and DNA analysis will now take place.

The remains will be the subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site.

Gardai continue to investigate the disappearance of Daniel and asked members of the public to assist with the inquiry.

This involves continued house-to-house inquiries at The Gallery Apartments complex where the child previously lived.

A spokesperson said: “Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the death of Daniel to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Siochana.”

An Garda Siochana said the investigation is “fully resourced” and supported by several units, including the National Technical Bureau, the Air Support Unit and the Dog Unit.

An external forensic anthropologist and forensic archaeologist are assisting the probe along with specialist cadaver dogs from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

An Garda Siochana said it was “aware of the extensive public commentary” on the case and urged the public to verify any speculation and rumours they may hear.

The scene of searches in Donabate, Co Dublin, earlier in September (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

On September 2, Tusla confirmed it had dealings with the missing child five years ago.

It said it had engaged with the child and his parents until 2020 at the request of the family.

A fostering arrangement was put in place but the parents ultimately decided to keep the child, having been provided with support.

Tusla said the closure of the family’s case at the time was “appropriate”.

The matter has been referred to the independent National Review Panel for investigation.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley has said Tusla would undertake “wellbeing checks” on cases closed during the pandemic.

The disappearance of Daniel came to public attention around the same time as the one-year anniversary of another child who was reported missing and is now also feared dead.

Kyran Durnin, who would be nine years old this year if still alive, was reported missing in August last year and a murder investigation was launched in October.

Gardai believe he might have died aged six after it emerged he had not been seen since May 2022 when he was a pupil at a primary school in Dundalk.