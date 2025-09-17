Home Secretary vows to fight ‘last-minute claims’ against UK-France deportations

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said she will fight “last-minute claims” after the deportation of an Eritrean man under the UK-France migrants returns deal was temporarily blocked following a legal challenge.

On Tuesday, the High Court granted the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, a “short period of interim relief” ahead of his deportation to France scheduled for a 9am flight on Wednesday.

Following the temporary ruling, Ms Mahmood said: “Last minute attempts to frustrate a removal are intolerable, and I will fight them at every step.

“I will fight to end vexatious, last-minute claims.

“I will robustly defend the British public’s priorities in any court.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (James Manning/PA)

“And I will do whatever it takes to secure our border.”

The Home Office is set to appeal against the High Court decision.

The first removals of migrants to France under the pilot scheme are still expected to go ahead this week.