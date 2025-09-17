Foley examining ‘check-in’ register after remains found in search for boy

There is scope to create a “check-in” register for children along various stages of their development, an Irish Cabinet Minister has said following the discovery of remains in the search for a boy who was missing for several years.

It came after An Garda Siochana, the Irish police service, uncovered what they believe to be the remains of Daniel Aruebose on Wednesday.

Daniel had not been seen for several years but would be aged seven if he were alive today.

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years, and Garda believethe remains found in Co Dublin could belong to the boy (Garda/PA)

Concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

An Garda Siochana uncovered the remains after beginning an extensive search of an area of open ground in the Donabate area of Dublin from September 1.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley said she expected a “rapid review” of the case to be completed “very shortly”, adding that it was her expectation it would be with her Department by the end of the month.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, Ms Foley said she was “deeply saddened” over the death of the child, as she extended sympathy to “everyone involved”.

The minister also thanked gardai and other agencies involved in the “heartbreaking situation”.

The work of Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, which had concluded engagement with Daniel’s family in 2020 after providing support around a temporary fostering arrangement, has also come under scrutiny.

Ms Foley said “wellbeing checks” on children in 42,000 cases that were closed by Tusla while schools were closed during the pandemic would be “independently managed”.

She said a chairperson for that review had been identified and that the appointee would be announced “early next week”.

Meanwhile, the independent National Review Panel is investigating State interactions with Daniel’s family prior to his disappearance.

Asked about a timeline for the review, the minister said it was not her place to put a date on the work and added that she wanted matters “fully examined”.

She said she imagined it would take a number of months.

Ms Foley said she had confidence in the review and the work of Tusla.

However, she said she expected Tusla’s own “rapid review” of Daniel’s individual case by the end of the month.

Further questioned if there should be a framework on monitoring, Ms Foley said: “I think there is scope for us to do more work in this space.”

She said she was already working on a system using data from the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme

“Almost 96% of all children attend the ECCE – those two years before going to school – and I would like to see that we might be able to use that information for those children that are registered, that there would be a sharing of that information.

“So that would become part of our, I suppose, ‘check in’ to ensure those children are doing okay.”

Ms Foley said she may take further action under an ongoing legislative review and added: “I won’t limit it to that, I’ll look at all other examples as well.”