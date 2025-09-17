Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey to enter pleas to rape charges

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey is due to appear in court to enter pleas to rape charges.

The 32-year-old is accused of five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey came on as a substitute for Spanish side Villarreal in their Champions League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening (John Walton/PA)

He was charged four days after leaving the north London club, following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

The Ghanian midfielder is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, the day after he came on as a substitute for Spanish side Villarreal in their Champions League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey, who previously gave his address as Potters Bar, was granted bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month with the conditions that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million.

The Ghanaian international played 35 games for the north London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

Partey has also made more than 50 appearances for Ghana including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”