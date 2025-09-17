Amazon announces above inflation pay rise for staff

Online giant Amazon has announced an above inflation pay rise for its employees.

From the end of the month the minimum starting pay will rise by 5.9% to £14.30-an-hour or by 5.5% to £15.30-an-hour depending on location.

Annual salaries for frontline employees will start at a minimum of £29,744 and up to £31,824 depending on location.

The increase will affect tens of thousands of staff across the UK, said Amazon, adding that its minimum starting pay will have risen by 43% since 2022.

Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “Our UK frontline employees are essential to our success, which is why we’re proud to increase our minimum starting wage to £29,744 a year.

“Beyond this competitive wage, we offer industry-leading benefits from day one and meaningful career development opportunities for all our employees.”