10 children from Gaza arrive in UK for urgent medical care

A group of critically ill and injured children have been brought from Gaza to the UK for urgent NHS medical treatment, the Government has announced.

The children have arrived in the UK along with their immediate families, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it had supported the medical evacuations of 10 “critical” children from Gaza to the UK.

These children were evacuated with 50 companions, the WHO said.

The Government said that it is working to make sure families receive “appropriate support” during their stay.

More children are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

On Monday it was reported that two children and their families arrived in Scotland from Gaza for treatment.

A small number of children have already been brought to the UK for specialist medical care via an initiative by Project Pure Hope, and they are being treated privately.

A cross-government taskforce has been working over recent weeks to co-ordinate the evacuation of these children, with officials describing it as a “complex humanitarian operation”.

Officials said that the children and their immediate family members were evacuated from Gaza to Jordan, where they were supported by British Embassy staff and “robust” security checks were undertaken prior to their arrival into the UK.

It comes as the Government said that it is pushing Israel to ensure better protection for healthcare workers and medical infrastructure in Gaza.

“No one can fail to be distressed by the devastating impact the war has had on the children of Gaza, and I cannot imagine the fear and anguish their families have endured. It is a soul-destroying situation that compels us to act,” said Health and Social Care secretary, Wes Streeting.

“Every child deserves the chance to heal, to play, to simply be able to dream again. These young patients have witnessed horrors no child should ever see, but this marks the start of their journey towards recovery.

“This reflects the very best of our NHS values – compassion, care and expertise when it matters most.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Children are too often the innocent victims of war.

“In Gaza, where the healthcare system has been decimated and hospitals are no longer functioning, there are severely ill children unable to get the medical care they need to survive.

“As we welcome the first group of children to the UK for urgent treatment, their arrival reflects our determined commitment to humanitarian action and the power of international co-operation.

“We continue to call for the protection of medical infrastructure and health workers in Gaza, and for a huge increase in medicines and supplies to be allowed in.

“The Government is grateful to all partners who have assisted this operation, including the World Health Organisation for their support with the evacuation process, the government of Jordan and Royal Jordanian for facilitating safe transit and the UK-Emergency Medical Team and NHS clinical teams for their dedication in providing life-saving medical care to these young patients.”