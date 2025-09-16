Yvette Cooper condemns ‘appalling’ Israeli offensive on Gaza City

The UK has condemned Israel over the latest military offensive in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the military action was “reckless and appalling” as Israel began a ground assault on Gaza City.

Residents still in Gaza City were warned to leave and head south as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) advanced.

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted the city before the ground assault.

Ms Cooper said on X: “The new IDF assault on Gaza is utterly reckless and appalling.

“It will only bring more bloodshed, kill more innocent civilians & endanger the remaining hostages.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, all hostages released, unrestricted humanitarian aid and a path to lasting peace.”