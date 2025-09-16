‘We lost an absolute legend’: Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to Robert Redford

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to actor Robert Redford, who has died aged 89, saying the film industry has “lost an absolute legend”.

Redford was acclaimed for films including All The President’s Men, Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and The Sting, and was also known for his activism, as well as directing films such as Ordinary People, for which he won an Oscar, and A River Runs Through It.

Speaking at the London premiere of One Battle After Another, DiCaprio, 50, told the PA news agency: “Very sad news, very sad day.

Leonardo DiCaprio hailed Robert Redford as an ‘absolute legend’ (Ian West/PA)

“We lost an absolute legend in our industry. I admire him for not only his work as an actor, but as a director with Quiz Show.

“We have a film tonight that we’re premiering, that is a political thriller in a lot of ways, and he was the one that created the foundation for all that, with All The President’s Men, Three Days Of The Condor.

“But more so than anything, I’ve said it over and over again, he was an avid environmental advocate, was a member of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defence Council) like me, and he was a hero to a lot of people in our industry, including myself, so it’s a huge loss.”

It comes after a statement from Redford’s publicist Cindi Berger, chairman and chief executive of talent agency Rogers and Cowan PMK, said: “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved.

“He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Redford was a Hollywood golden boy in the 1970s after his leading roles in Barefoot In The Park, with Jane Fonda, and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, in which he starred opposite Paul Newman.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1973’s The Sting, which reunited him with Newman, and starred opposite Faye Dunaway in Three Days Of The Condor and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were, before taking on the role of Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in Watergate film All The President’s Men in 1976, opposite Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein.

Redford started to eschew his leading man status and turned his hand to directing, winning an Oscar for his directorial debut Ordinary People.

Other directorial projects included 1988’s The Milagro Beanfield War and A River Runs Through It in 1992, as well as Quiz Show in 1994 and 1998’s The Horse Whisperer, in which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Redford was an advocate for independent cinema, which led to his creation of the Sundance Institute, known for its annual Sundance Film Festival.

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert Redford during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in 2016 (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The festival has helped launched the careers of directors including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh, and provided a launchpad for films such as Reservoir Dogs, Sex, Lies And Videotape, The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine and recent Oscar-winner Coda.

Redford carried on acting throughout his career, with notable roles in The Natural, Out Of Africa and blockbuster Indecent Proposal, in which he starred opposite Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson.

He won rave reviews in 2013 for his turn as a shipwrecked sailor in All Is Lost, in which he was the film’s only performer, and most recently he ventured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing double agent Alexander Pierce.

Redford was also a passionate environmentalist and climate activist and founded The Redford Centre, an environmental non-profit that produces films and provides grants to filmmakers who direct films that touch on climate change and the environment, with his late son James in 2005.

Redford and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen had four children together: Scott, who died in infancy, Shauna, Amy, and James, who died from bile duct cancer in his liver at the age of 58.

He married his second wife, artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford, in 2009.