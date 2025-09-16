Van driver mowed down motorist in ‘road rage murder’, jury told

A van driver murdered another motorist when he deliberately drove at him after they clashed in a “road rage” argument, a jury has heard.

Andrew Robson, 33, is said to have intentionally swerved his Ford Transit van into the path of Paul Bowles, 50, and knocked him to the ground before he drove off.

Shortly before, the men had got out of their vehicles as they pulled up to traffic lights in Oldham, Greater Manchester, at about 6.40pm on March 26.

Gordon Cole KC, prosecuting, said Mr Bowles was driving home on Broadway, Chadderton, with his daughter Katie-May, 19, in the front passenger seat, when they noticed a white van being driven “very close” to their Nissan Qashqai.

He said: “It looks as though an argument developed, sometimes referred to as road rage, and that argument resulted in both Mr Bowles and Andrew Robson getting out of their vehicles and there being a fight.

“That fight stopped and the defendant got back into his van.

“But before Mr Bowles could get back into his vehicle, we say Andrew Robson then deliberately drove his van, swerving in the direction of Paul Bowles, and deliberately hit him.

“We say it is likely that Paul Bowles was carried some distance on the front bonnet of the van and then been knocked to the floor.

“We say it must have been absolutely obvious to Andrew Robson that he knew what he was doing and he knew what he had done, and he deliberately drove away.

“Not too long after that he made arrangements for someone to collect the van, which was loaded on to a trailer and it has disappeared. That van has never been recovered.”

Paramedics and police were called but Mr Bowles was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Robson handed himself into police shortly before 11pm and gave no comment when interviewed.

Mr Cole told jurors an accident reconstruction expert had examined the scene and had concluded there would have been “ample opportunity” for the defendant to have seen Paul Bowles and the swerving towards him was a deliberate act.

Mr Cole went on: “We anticipate that Andrew Robson is going to say that he did not deliberately drive his van at Paul Bowles.

“We anticipate he is going to say therefore that he did not intend to either kill him or inflict really serious harm

“And we anticipate he is likely to say that he did not actually know that he collided with and hit Paul Bowles.”

Robson denies murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

The trial is estimated to last up to two weeks.