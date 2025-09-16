Trump lands in UK for second state visit

Donald Trump has landed in the UK for his second state visit after hailing the “great honour” of being hosted by his “friend”, the King, at “the ultimate” Windsor Castle.

The US President arrived on Air Force One at London Stansted airport on Tuesday evening.

It is speculated he will stay overnight at the US ambassador’s residence in London before travelling to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.

There are no public-facing engagements for the president, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.

But he hinted at possible tariff relief for UK steel ahead of talks with Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of landing, Mr Trump said: “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who’s now King, is my friend.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it’s a great honour.”

He added: “I’m there also on trade. They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit.

“We’ve made a deal, and it’s a great deal, and I’m into helping them.”