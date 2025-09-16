Taoiseach calls for more international pressure on Israel after genocide report

The Taoiseach has called for an intensification of international pressure on Israel to stop its assault on Gaza following a UN-commissioned report which found that genocide is being committed.

The finding was reached by independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council.

The report’s conclusions have been rejected by Israel.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed the report as “serious” and “comprehensive”.

“This is a very definitive, significant report,” he told reporters at his Fianna Fail party’s think-in event in Cork.

“We await the findings of the International Court of Justice case (alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza), which South Africa filed, and we intervened on that case.

“That (UN) report is saying four of the five criteria (of genocide) have been met in respect of Israel’s behaviour in Gaza and we all are witnessing it now.

“At the moment, every residential tower block is being destroyed. That report says 90% of all housing has been destroyed. Education facilities have been destroyed, healthcare facilities, fertility facilities have been destroyed – in other words, you’re attacking birth.

“So, it’s very, very clear from that report that a genocide is taking place and Israel will have to be held to account, and the government of Israel will have to be held to account, for what is happening.

“And the atrocity carries on. I mean, the Minister for Defence in Israel (Israel Katz) this morning sort of declares that Gaza City is burning. I mean, what kind of mentality is informing Israeli government behaviour?

“And, in my view, the United States and Europe and the wider world has to increase the pressure on Israel to stop this carnage and stop the slaughter of innocent civilians, and get a massive, massive surge of aid into Gaza.

“And, yes, the hostages should be released by Hamas without condition at this stage.

“Release the hostages and let’s bring an end to this carnage.”