One of the lions has passed – Meryl Streep leads tributes to Robert Redford

Robert Redford has been remembered as a “genius” and a “lion” following his death at the age of 89.

The actor, director and activist was regarded as the godfather of independent cinema.

Meryl Streep starred opposite him in the 1985 romantic drama Out Of Africa and the 2007 war film Lions For Lambs, which Redford also directed, and paid tribute.

Meryl Streep (Doug Peters/PA)

She said in a statement: “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Actress Marlee Matlin, one of the stars of Oscar-winning film Coda, which first premiered at Redford’s Sundance film festival, wrote on X: “Our film, Coda, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance.

“And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed.”

Marlee Matlin and Coda co-star Emilia Jones (Doug Peters/PA)

Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah, the US state when Redford lived and established the festival, wrote: “Decades ago, Robert Redford came to Utah and fell in love with this place.

“He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity.

“Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world. Today we honor his life, his vision, and his lasting contribution to our state.”