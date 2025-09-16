Man murdered in Lisburn named as Barry Furfey

A man murdered in Co Antrim has been named as Barry Furfey.

The 42-year-old died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured at an address in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

Barry Furfey died after being found seriously injured at an address in Lisburn (PSNI/PA)

A man and a woman are being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus has issued an appeal for information

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

“Two people – a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman – arrested yesterday, September 15, remain in custody at this time.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org