Major Belfast City Airport extension plan to include new rail halt

A proposed new extension plan for Belfast City Airport could make it the first airport on the island of Ireland to be connected by rail.

The draft Master Plan 2040 also includes extended terminal and airfield facilities, surface access improvements and complementary development, including a hotel and increased EV charging facilities.

It would also see the airport’s workforce double to more than 2,200 and facilitate growth of its apprenticeship academy and community engagement programme, as well as accelerate key sustainability ambitions, including the airport’s journey to net zero.

The plan has been described as having the potential to unlock up to £200 million in private investment, support thousands of new jobs and deliver a £1.7 billion injection into the Northern Ireland economy annually.

It comes amid predictions that demand for air travel across the island of Ireland will double to 90 million passengers per year by 2040.

Those projections would require Belfast City Airport to grow to seven million passengers over the same period, ensuring the Northern Ireland capital retains and expands its connectivity to the UK and Europe.

To this end the airport is also seeking views on moving the annual cap on aircraft movements from 48,000 to 61,000.

Matthew Hall, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, described a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to benefit passengers and businesses and deliver key elements of the Northern Ireland Executive’s Programme for Government.

“The economic benefits from delivery of our Master Plan will be significant,” he said.

“By 2040, we could generate £1.7 billion in GVA for Northern Ireland and support over 23,000 jobs across the region, including over 1,100 new roles at the airport campus.

“Every airport on the island of Ireland will need to play its part in meeting future demand, and this draft Master Plan exemplifies Belfast City Airport’s commitment to doing so, while reinforcing our position as a vital economic enabler for the region.

“We want more passengers to arrive by public transport and leave their cars at home, hence a focus on greener journeys within the Master Plan.

“We’ve recently entered a pioneering public-private partnership with Translink to conclude a feasibility study for a new rail halt linking the airport with Belfast city centre on the Bangor line. We look forward to further exploring this initiative.”

Mr Hall has called for views before the final plan is published.

“If Belfast City is not able to meet growth in passenger demand, there will be constraints on Northern Ireland’s air connectivity which would frustrate ambitions to improve economic productivity, increase foreign direct investment, grow tourism and create more jobs through activity at the airport,” he said.

“We value and are seeking the views of our community on our draft Master Plan. We will consider all feedback before publishing the final plan early next year.”

Meanwhile the airport has also said the plan includes a commitment to protect the local community by accommodating all growth within the airport’s current noise contour limit.

It is exploring limited flexibility in the evening, to allow some additional scheduled flights for a period after 9.30pm, but not beyond the current 11.59pm limit for delayed flights.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Clare Guinness said: “Connectivity is critical to Belfast’s economic success, and the airport is a strategic economic asset that our members and wider society rely on as a lifeline for commerce and business.

“Belfast is a city on the rise and that requires the City airport to be ready to help us unlock our future potential in the next decade and beyond.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster added: “Greater air connectivity is central to making sure we can attract more visitors to spend more time here in Northern Ireland.

“We welcome future investment and enhanced capacity at Belfast City Airport as this will have a direct positive impact in bringing more visitors to sample our world class pubs, restaurants and attractions, staying longer and spending more.”