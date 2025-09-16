In Pictures: The life of Oscar-winning director and activist Robert Redford
Redford’s death at the age of 89 was announced on Tuesday.
By contributor PA Reporters
Published
Actor and director Robert Redford, who has died aged 89, was known as much for his activism as his Oscar-winning films.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the 1970s Hollywood golden boy’s life in pictures.
Redford became an international star in the 1970s, with his leading roles in Barefoot In The Park, with Jane Fonda, and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, in which he starred opposite Paul Newman.
He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1973’s The Sting, which reunited him with Newman, and starred opposite Faye Dunaway in Three Days Of The Condor and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were, before taking on the role of Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in Watergate film All The President’s Men in 1976, opposite Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein.
Redford was a passionate environmentalist and climate activist and also an advocate for independent cinema, which led to his creation of the Sundance Institute, known for its annual Sundance Film Festival.