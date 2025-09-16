Drone pilot arrested for breaching restrictions ahead of Trump state visit

A drone pilot has been arrested in Windsor for breaching airspace restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s state visit.

Thames Valley Police said the 37-year-old from Brentford, west London is being investigated under aviation legislation and remains in custody.

Restrictions are in place over and around Windsor between Tuesday and Thursday covering all aircraft including drones.

The force said: “This serves as a reminder that airspace restrictions are currently in place for the state visit of President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and any breaches will be dealt with robustly.”

Additional airspace restrictions have also been announced over Chequers, Buckinghamshire ahead of the upcoming visit, where Mr Trump will be hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday.

The public is being urged to report “suspicious activity in the air or on the ground” to the police.