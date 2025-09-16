Boycotting Trump banquet ‘doesn’t change anything’ – Little-Pengelly

Boycotting a banquet being thrown for the visit of US President Donald Trump “doesn’t change anything”, Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has said.

Emma Little-Pengelly is set to attend a banquet at Windsor Castle during Mr Trump’s visit. However, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she will not go.

Last week, Ms O’Neill insisted she is “very comfortable” with her decision, adding that she had plenty of engagement with the US administration, but said people should be more concerned about the “biggest humanitarian crisis of our time” in Gaza.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill will not attend the banquet (Screengrab/PA)

Ms Little-Pengelly said she feels “hugely honoured” to be part of the UK delegation for the State visit, noting that the King had been “very keen” to ensure all the regions are involved in State visits.

She described such occasions as “really important opportunities for important conversations”.

“It’s a way that the UK engages, not just with the president or a prime minister but of course all of those people who come with the Prime Minister or president,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

“In this case, there will be many people across a number of key areas that will accompany the president, the two key ones at the moment around defence and the situation globally in terms of conflict, and tariffs and international trade.

“This is an opportunity to engage with people on both of those important issues. We all want to see peace, we want to see peace break out in the Middle East, but quite frankly everyone can see that world leaders are engaging with President Trump.

“He’s the democratically elected president of the US, they have a hugely important role internationally in terms of trying to bring about that peace, so of course we should engage.”

The Stormont deputy First Minister added: “I think the key thing is to ask yourself is: what does Michelle O’Neill not attending achieve?

“It doesn’t change anything, but in fact, engaging, talking to people, being part of that very strong UK delegation during the State visit where inevitably and of course defence will be talked about, everyone as part of that delegation will be urging peaceful resolution.

“The US has a huge part to play in that, they’re hugely influential and of course we should take the opportunity to talk, to discuss and to try and influence that.”